Professor Dr. Taşbakan: Playing sports with a mask can be fatal

In the city of Wuhan, China, where a new type of corona virus appeared, the lungs of a 26-year-old man running with a mask exploded on his face. It was stated that the man who was reported to have shortness of breath was operated. Doctors explained that the patient’s left lung narrowed 90 percent and moved his heart to the right side of his body. After this event, experts drew attention to the use of the wrong mask.

Professor, Ege University Faculty of Medicine, Department of Chest Diseases. Dr. Mehmet Sezai Taşbakan said that wearing a mask can be dangerous for health because of the corona virus epidemic, especially when doing sports and running outdoors. He expressed that many citizens wear masks that only healthcare workers use and that these masks are respirators that will restrict breathing.

Taşbakan continued as follows:

* The masks we recommend to the public are surgical masks. But people unwittingly wear the masks that our healthcare workers wear when they interfere with the patient.

* These masks are not the ones that should be used in normal life.

* The disadvantage of these masks is that; while breathing in, we prevent some breathing, we have to breathe some of our breath again.

* When it is worn for a long time, there is a accumulation of harmful gas in the blood, which we call carbon dioxide.

* In this harmful gas; By causing the emergence of life-threatening, it can cause elevated blood, which can lead to death.

* It causes consequences like fainting, sudden death. The use of these masks, especially in people who play sports, is at serious risk.

SURGICAL MASK RECOMMENDATION

Emphasizing that the people who will be doing sports in crowded areas in the open area should pay attention to the social distance rule, Taşbakan said, “Sports can be done in a crowded environment by maintaining a distance of 1.5 meters and wearing a surgical mask. We say that healthcare professionals should not use more advanced masks that they should use because they do not protect the person as much as it is thought. ”

Su Karaman (37), who regularly sports in Alsancak Kordon, said, “I run regularly. It is very difficult to run with a mask. My face sweats a lot because the weather is also hot. But experts also say that the mask should not be removed. That’s why I don’t take off my mask while doing sports. ” (DHA)