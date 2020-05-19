Usa-Turkey: Pompeo-Cavusoglu talk, focus on coronavirus and NATO

New York, 19 May 08:28 – (Nova Agency) – US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo had a telephone conversation today with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. This was reported by a press release from the State Department. Pompeo and Cavusoglu discussed cooperation to address the Covid-19 pandemic, including the return of Turkish and US citizens to their countries of origin, cooperation in the supply chain and internal NATO collaboration to respond to the crisis. For his part, Secretary Pompeo thanked Turkey for the generous donation of personal protective equipment. The secretary and foreign minister also discussed bilateral relations, including economic and security issues.



(Nys) © Agenzia Nova – Reproduction reserved