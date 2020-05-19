Albania, Tirana National Theater demolished amid protests: 64 people stopped. Associations disappointed: “The Italian State should intervene”



“Monument kulture mbrohet nga populli”: for 27 months he resisted, as “. But at dawn yesterday, thefell under the blows of bulldozers: the precious example ofit must leave room for a mega futuristic structure, behind which there are strong doubts of building speculation. What has been the longest occupation for thein the land of Albania, animated, however, risks being a boomerang for the premier

Two years of organized and motivated dissent, with connections in half of Europe, cannot be canceled in a few minutes, they take root. And they raise the protest: in the afternoon today, we returned to demonstrate no more or not only “for” the canceled theater, but above all “against the return of the dictatorship“. Strong words, not used at random: they are 64 people stopped yesterday by the police and what artists and activists denounce is the resumption of methods already seen during the regime, of which, 30 years later, the memory is alive in every corner of the country. It is not, in short, “Only” of a cultural issue and they are also called le Italian institutions, from which a strong position was never expected, unlike, for example, the German one.

The blitz and the arrests – At dawn yesterday the blitz, in full Covid emergency. A lightning fast action, implemented in 15 minutes. Rumors of an intervention right now in this time of quarantine and restrictions had become more insistent in the last few days: it was expected the arrival of the bulldozers for two in the morning on Sunday and until 4 in the morning a thousand people presided over the square. Then, when the protesters returned home, at 4.30 they went further a thousand agents from various police departments. The killing started when there were still inside the actors Neritan Liçai and Julinda Emiri and the director Robert Budina, carried away by the policemen, who surrounded the area to allow the vehicles to pull down the Italian theater, exactly behind Skanderberg square. Throughout the day, protests moved to ‘Deshmoret and Kombit’ boulevard, despite bans on public events and gatherings imposed by the Covid legislation, which, according to opponents, took advantage of.

Read Also In Tirana the Italian theater will be demolished: the accusations of speculation cast shadows on the EU negotiations

Cross accusations between demonstrators and law enforcement officers – The organization “Alliance for the protection of the theater”, composed of artists and citizens who in the past two years have strongly supported the demolition, he asks the immediate release of those still detained in the police stations. The police, in an official statement issued in the past few hours, made it known that they had intervened at the request of the Inspectorate for the territorial protection of the city of Tirana, in order to implement the decision taken in the City Council, namely the demolition and subsequent reconstruction. Cross accusations fly between opponents and law enforcement: some denounce batons but also that they acted without a necessary mandate from the court to free the building; the others say that “several people from the ranks of the demonstrators shot the police from time to time, with hard objects and sticks, injuring 7 officers on duty“, However not seriously.

I’m 64 Albanians stopped and taken to the barracks: seven thirty-year-olds were arrested on charges of “violent opposition to a public order officer“And for” participation in illegal rallies“. Another 21 people are also responsible for this latter crime, and a further 36 have been the recipients of administrative penalties for violation of restrictive measures against the spread of the Covid epidemic. More protests are being prepared.

“We are disappointed in Italy, it’s time to take action” – “We still expect the maximum – they say to fattoquotidiano.it by the Theater Protection Alliance – a reaction with vigor. A legal and moral crime was committed yesterday. Despite the fact that in these 27 months the Italian ambassador (Alberto Cutillo, last October) intervened only once on the demolition, in an interview with the newspaper Panorama; despite the fact that in recent months not even the Italian Cultural Institute intervened, although his office is 300 meters away from the Theater, it is important that the Italian state intervene. If Albania still has value for Italy, it is time to react. Our disappointment is already enormous. ”

“It is legitimate to wonder what theItalian embassy and the connected thereInstitute of Culture in these cases. Shouldn’t it be their job to safeguard the Italian artistic and architectural heritage in Albania? ”. A group of architects and teachers of the La Sapienza University of Rome – Marco Petreschi, Nilda Valentin and Antonino Saggio – e of the University of Bari, Professor Anna Bruna Menghini, all profound connoisseurs of Albanian architecture and with teaching experience in the universities of the Land of Eagles. They signed a very critical documentor: “The centenary of the birth of Tirana Capitale could have been celebrated in a more worthy way. This demolition – they wrote – it goes back in time, when churches and mosques were destroyed with the political violence of a dictatorial regime, fiercely canceling any attempt at opposition. What difference is there today with the much acclaimed Albanian democracy, which acts with the same methods by breaking down the National Theater of Albania? This was a universally known work of Italian architectural excellence, admired and published in many books and scientific journals as one of the very first examples in Europe of prefabrication made in Milan and mounted, with exclusive patent, in 1938 in Tirana in no time. What difference is there with the regime of the last century when do you even end up de-authorizing and denigrating all the intellectuals who opposed this massacre? “.

The German stance – In the face of Italian institutional silence, the worried declaration of theGerman ambassador Peter Zingraf: “The collapse of the National Theater in Tirana at dawn, in the form we have seen, is hard to understand”He wrote, invoking dialogue and transparency. A position is also expected of theEuropean Union: the European Commissioner for Culture, Marija Ivanova Gabriel, was interested in the matter by Sneška Quaedvlieg-Mihailovic, general secretary of Europa Nostra, the pan-European federation for cultural heritage chaired by Placido Domingo. As early as last March, this non-governmental organization, in close contact with UNESCO, had entered the “Kombetar” Theater of Albania on the list of the seven most endangered places in Europe, on the basis of a selection that takes into account architectural value, defense of citizens, role of catalyst of values ​​and culture. Being present on that list meant two things: public recognition that was not had by the institutions at home and, above all, concrete help to invest in restoration.

The new building complex: shopping centers, hotels and a new theater – Instead, in a few hours a piece of history has been cleaned up: in its place it will be born the “bow tie” designed by the Danish studio Big, with a new theater inside a mammoth building complex with four towers intended for shopping malls, hotels and services. Estimated investment: 30 million euros. “I want to assure you that the new national theater will have everyone’s consent tomorrow,” said Prime Minister Rama, who lashed out alleged “professional” jammers, which would have massacred other projects before the construction sites started. “Even this project, which has been delayed for decades, will continue to talk about the completed work, which will give the theater community the dignified national scene it has never had”. The destruction of Kombetar, however, risks provoking other consequences within the Albanian and cultural fabric casting shadows on the image that the government is trying to make attractive to and appealing to the rest of Europe.

