Ben Haim may extend a contract until the end of the season

After a decision has been made in Betar Jerusalem, the brake Tal Ben Haim will not continue next season,
As first announced yesterday on Ynet, at the end of the coaching game with Bnei Yehuda he held an interview with owner Moshe celebrating a conversation about the possibility that he will continue playing until the end of the current season.
The club has already made a decision to extend Itamar Nitzan’s contracts – which will remain for two more years – as well as Ofir Krieff and Shlomi Edri, so they will also close the rest of the current season for them.
Tal Ben Haim. Negotiations to continue this season