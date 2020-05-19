Sports Ben Haim may extend a contract until the end of the season 4



< div> After a decision has been made in Betar Jerusalem, the brake Tal Ben Haim will not continue next season,

As first announced yesterday on Ynet, at the end of the coaching game with Bnei Yehuda he held an interview with owner Moshe celebrating a conversation about the possibility that he will continue playing until the end of the current season. The club has already made a decision to extend Itamar Nitzan's contracts – which will remain for two more years – as well as Ofir Krieff and Shlomi Edri, so they will also close the rest of the current season for them. Tal Ben Haim. Negotiations to continue this season

Ben Haim, on the other hand, is not in Betar’s plans for next season and is ending his contract on May 31. Contract and will have to extend it. As far as foreigners are concerned, Antoine Conte and Freddie Pluman are expected to leave, while the likes of Garcia and Ali Mohamed will be released only if a high bid is made for them.

The club is pleased with the ability of Eliran Atar, who scored a pair against Bnei Yehuda and looks in excellent shape. The team will still play against Ness Ziona as a preparation game for returning to the league next Saturday in a match against Hapoel Beer Sheva. />

