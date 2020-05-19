Critical corona study from Oxford experts: Transmitted despite vaccination

While the Corona virus continues to die worldwide, vaccines and studies are also carried out to end the epidemic. However, a study at Oxford University, one of the well-established educational institutions of England, has produced results that will break the hopes of those who are looking forward to the vaccine.

In this study, the process was started with six monkeys. Three of these monkeys were applied the corona vaccine prototype called ‘ChAdOx1’. While the monkeys kept together were exposed to the virus, all monkeys, including the vaccinated animals, were found to be infected by the study.

90 MILLION SUPPORT



Dr. interpreting the results William Haseltine said it was worrying that the virus would continue to spread despite the vaccine. Manned experiments will begin shortly for the ‘ChAdOx1’ prototype, which is backed by the government for £ 90 million.

Oxford University has joined forces with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for mass production and other processes within the scope of vaccination studies.

RELATED NEWSFlash vaccine statement from the World Health Organization: Not finding the problem …