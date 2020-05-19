Are the markets open today? How many groceries and markets are open to the curfew?

The curfew lasts four days this week. After the ban that will end at 00:00 tonight, going out on the street will be forbidden. In the curfew applied, everywhere remains closed except for the places determined by circular. So are grocery stores and markets open?

MARKETS WILL BE OPEN TODAY

According to the decision taken, markets, grocery stores, greengrocers and butchers will be able to operate between 10.00-16.00 on Mondays and Tuesdays, where the restriction continues.

MARKET DISCLOSURE FROM ERDOĞAN

He gave the following information about the working status of President Erdoğan; ”On the 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th of May, the curfew will be applied again. On 18th and 19th of May, the curfew restriction allows businesses and online platforms such as grocery, market, greengrocer, butcher, bakery, and dessert shops to be open for both sales and home service between 10:00 and 16:00. ”

OVEN AND DESSERTS WILL BE OPEN

* On Saturday, May 16, Sunday, May 17, Monday, May 18, and Tuesday, May 19, bakery and / or bakery-licensed workplaces and bread-selling dealers of these businesses will also be open. (Only bread, bakery and dessert can be sold at these workplaces.)

* Businesses that sell dessert at times when citizens cannot go out during the days of restriction will only be able to sell as home / address service.

* In 4 days when the curfew is restricted during the month of Ramadan, workplaces that carry out activities related to restaurant and restaurant style, medicine, medical device, medical mask and disinfectant production, transportation and sales may be open in 4 days.

PERSONS WITHIN THE SCOPE OF EXCEPTION

* As in the past weeks, public and private health institutions and organizations, pharmacies, veterinary clinics and animal hospitals, airports, ports, border gates, customs, highways, nursing homes, elderly nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, drinking water, newspapers and kitchen tube distributors. companies, livestock and agricultural activities, domestic and foreign transportation companies, hotels, newspaper, radio and television organizations and newspaper printing presses will be exempted from the ban. This business, employees in the institutions can go out on the street.