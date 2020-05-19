Gasoline and motoroline hike came

Energy Oil Gas Supply Stations According to the Employer’s Union’s statement, the price of 13 cents per liter of gasoline and 8 cents of liter for the engine was applied as of today. Increases will also be reflected in pump prices.

Gasoline and diesel prices moved upwards in international markets. Gasoline (ton) closed last week with $ 247 and diesel with $ 258. Fuel prices were moved later. His tone rose to $ 269 of gasoline and $ 272 of his engine. This situation brought the need for a new raise.