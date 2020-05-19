Maccabi Tel Aviv is planning a transversal cut

The Corona crisis was not only health but also economic. Many businesses have been hit by the outbreak of the virus that has paralyzed the world for over two months, with the sport – of course – not unusual. Now, it turns out that even the strongest team in Israeli football has been hit – even deeply.

According to estimates, the Maccabi Tel Aviv budget is expected to fall below NIS 100 million, for the first time since Canadian Mitch Goldhar acquired the team in the summer of 2011. This means a transversal cut in all departments – including, of course, the players’ salary for next season.

The decision on the budget is not final, and only when such a decision is made will it be possible to have contacts with the players. The team is expected to sit with all players who conclude a contract, with estimates talking about a cut similar to the one in March-June, accounting for 40% of the net (after-tax) salary.

And in another issue: The Ethan Tibi brake has not returned to full training yet, and Maccabi Tel Aviv prefers to return it to matters gradually. , Dawn Piven is expected to take his place at 11, in the upcoming league game against Hapoel Haifa.