He conditionally approved the transfer of Muriç from Fenerbahçe! – Fenerbahçe News

Fenerbahçe looks warm to the sales of players for the next season, provided that it “finds its value”. Sarılacivertliler determined the price of the most valuable name they have…

30 Million Euro …

According to the news of Sabah; Vedat will not sell Muriqi for less than 30 million Euros. In this decision of the management, factors such as replacing the Kosovo striker with good players and making the necessary revisions in the staff played an important role.

TOTTENHAM AND NAPOLI FAVORITE

Vedat’s suitors include Tottenham from England and Naples from Italy. Both teams continued their contact with the player even during the pandemic process, but did not increase to the figure that F. Garden wanted.

It was stated that new teams could be included in the bargain of the 26-year-old striker, especially in the summer months. Kosovo player was transferred from Çaykur Rizespor with a exchange of 3.5 million Euros during the last summer transfer season.