Last minute … Frightening earthquakes in the Mediterranean!

According to the information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), a 5.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Mediterranean at 02.22.

It was determined that the earthquake was 5.89 kilometers deep and 281 kilometers away from the Datça district of Muğla.

4.4 magnitude earthquake in the Mediterranean

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude occurred in the Mediterranean.

According to the information on the website of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), a 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Mediterranean at 03.02.

It was determined that the earthquake was at a depth of 6.80 kilometers and was 320 kilometers from the Datça district of Muğla.

