Donnarumma last symbol of ‘old’ Milan: Gazidis at the crossroads, Raiola waits | First page

The Milan has resumed work at Milanello in view of the possible resumption of the championship, while the next branded project continues to take shape Ralf Rangnick: from the management, with Mitchell at the top of the German manager’s thoughts, to the possible first incoming shots for the Rossoneri. From the old to the new Milan, with a constant: doubts about the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma, still to be defined.WAITING – A matter of no strict urgency at the moment for Mino Raiola, which is actively pursuing other talks with the Rossoneri such as those for the renewal of Romagnoli, but which is destined to become topical soon. The contract in deadline in 2021 above all, it pushes Gazidis to find a solution next summer, to avoid the risk of a zero separation at the end of the next season: that it is the extension of the contract, where it would be necessary to find an understanding on the figures € 6 million net per engagement season of the ’99 class) and the technical project on which Raiola has repeatedly asked for reassurances, or the sale, with clubs like PSG, Chelsea is Juventus that monitor without taking concrete steps. No rush, therefore, at the moment with the forces concentrated on other aspects, but in the coming weeks the Donnarumma topic will necessarily arrive on the discussion table and for Milan it will be more than just the management of a footballer, of the team’s technical heritage: it will also be a choice that will say a lot about company policy.

LAST SYMBOL – Will it be a total break with ‘old’ Milan, or will there still be room for the club’s symbols? Without taking anything away from Romagnoli, who soon became a key figure in the AC Milan world, a growth recognized by the captain’s armband, for Milan Gigio is something different. Despite the ups and downs experienced especially during the last negotiation for the renewal, the relationship is almost symbiotic: Donnarumma is identified with the Devil and he always reiterated it, for the fans the goalkeeper, arrived from the nursery, is at times the very face of the club. A figure in this unique sense, a detail also highlighted by the company that has made it a stable face on social networks. And alone, after the goodbyes experienced at managerial level: Gattuso last summer, Boban in March and Maldini destined to separate again from the Devil in the coming months. This is why on Donnarumma not only market logic will be valid given the size of the offers and the heavy engagement of the player, for Elliott and Gazidis it will also be an opportunity to give an important signal in relation to the cycle they intend to start with Rangnick: say goodbye to the last great symbol of the recent past or guaranteeing new Milan continuity with the past, everything revolves around Gigio’s future.@ Albri_Fede90