Coronavirus, official: the resumption of the Serie A slips

The news was already in the air, being in fact already announced in the Prime Ministerial Decree of 17 May signed by the Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, but now the football institutions are also taking note of it: the championship ofwill not resume until at least June 14.

The date of Sunday 13, indicated for some time as the most likely for the expected restart of the tournament blocked since March 8 caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, will not be the “historical” one in which the ball will roll again, because the FIGC, through an official press release, acknowledged the contents of the Decree: the Federal President Gabriele Gravina has in fact resolved to suspend all football sports competitions until 14 June 2020.

This is the press release:

“The Federal President – having regard to the Official Statement n. 193 / A of 4 May 2020;

– having regard to the Decree of the President of the Council of Ministers of 17 May 2020 containing “urgent measures to contain the contagion on the whole national territory”;

– having taken note of the suspension until June 14, 2020 of sporting events and competitions of any order and discipline, in public or private places, referred to in the aforementioned Decree;

– having regard to art. 24 of the Federal Statute;

– after hearing the Vice-Presidents

resolves to suspend until 14 June 2020 all football sports competitions organized under the auspices of the FIGC. This resolution will be subject to ratification by the Federal Council at the first useful meeting “.

Meeting that has already been set for Wednesday 20 May and in which, on the agenda, we read “determinations regarding the methods for concluding the 2019/2020 sports season championships”.

Everything suggests, therefore, that Wednesday is the decisive date for setting a date for the resumption of the championship. A key role will be played by the Technical Scientific Committee, which could agree to modify the much discussed protocol canceling the obligation to withdraw “in exchange” for the possibility of subjecting all players to tampons every four days. In case of positivity, moreover, the whole team will go into isolation for two weeks, but will do so within the sports center and continuing training.

At this point the hottest date for the recovery of the Serie A could be that of Sunday 20 June or on Wednesday 17 in the case of midweek: the race against time to respect the date of August 2 imposed by UEFA to end the national tournaments is about to start.

SPORTAL.IT | 18-05-2020 20:10