THERE ARE THOSE WHO WANT TO CLOSE EVERYTHING

Guys, once again he’s right: if we want to dream we might as well make it big, we think of, to, to those people there. Fuck, mister lieutenant …

Having said that someone (i Usual Known) will now write that the Fiorentina he is really dealing with them (bets are accepted …), his uncle’s reasoningAmerica in his daily streak from New York, is the subtle answer to those who pull ten to twelve players every day Fiorentina. In this case, the reference of the day is not absolutely random, the irony is clearly addressed to the idea Belotti that someone has already seen at the bar Marisa forgetting that it was closed.

Nobody in Fiorentina he never thought about it, neither now, nor in January, but he pulls away … Even thinking about football I ask and wonder: what are you doing, you are selling Church for 60 million and you are going to buy Belotti for fifty?

Cui prodest? What do you protest, would He translate if he were still here to cheer us …

In short, forget Belotti. Not because I am not a goleador, I would also take him very willingly, but because Turin does not want to sell him and Fiorentina he didn’t think about it.

Cairo is planning a revolution, has taken a new DS (Vagnati), is choosing the coach (Simple? Hopefully for him), disappointed he will send several players away, but for Belotti sees a future as a flag. He will be offered a renewal with a significant increase in engagement. If he wanted to leave? Some companies (not the Fiorentina) are in line. In the head is the Naples who proposed Petagna (already taken) and thirty million. But of course it’s all stuck.

And how could it not be otherwise?

You realize that the A league he still does not know what will be of his future, if he will return to play, if the money of Pay TV will arrive, what will be of the coffers and balance sheets… In this dramatic uncertainty, how do you evaluate players, make economic proposals, make commitments?

There Fiorentina he has clear ideas, but as I have written to you several times, the market is frozen. Then there are names that run (Kumbulla is one) to be deleted, others that are not needed, but the market is something fun and let’s take it like this, lightly. There Fiorentina, by the way, it’s just coming out of two dramatic months due to the Coronavirus which hit hard, but many forget it. I add: i Violet they went a long way in January bringing home Amrabat, Duncan, Kouame is Cutrone and this should be remembered. Then there is to understand what they will do Church is Milenkovic. Remain? A yes or a no move a lot of stuff …

If we want to broaden the discussion, the final decision on Iachini is also still to be taken.

For sure though Rocco has strength, three first-tier players will arrive, one per department and other side operations will be done, a good one will be born Fiorentinathese were at least the pre-Pandemic plans and should remain so. But then, of course, there are also some ideas that blend. Paqueta like it, and it’s true. Already treated in January, but I confirm that he still wants it Leonardo to the PSG. Torreira wants to return to Italy and he likes it too, but he earns too much. Up Cistana we reason, but in defense we need a leader.

It’s clear that Pradè and his team have already started, call, probe, watch videos, speculate, but the real plans and decisions will only come when you have the clearest ideas about the championship, the resources available and the future. Between June and July.

And here I go back to Rocco and to his usual words, but also from yesterday. I summarize: I am Uncle of America, not Santa Claus. Those who approach him 60 million hit players, those who think about two hundred million purchase campaigns, have not understood Rocco and did not understand football.

Rocco is an entrepreneur with great passion, he wants to bring back the Fiorentina among the big ones, but with intelligence, reasoning and programming of those who know how companies are managed. Who thinks of another Cecchi Gori he didn’t understand anything, but he tells you clearly. Also yesterday he spoke of turnover. Where do you go if you only bill 100 million?

From a few places in the immediate future, you will improve a little with the push of Rocco, but the leap can only come when the turnover goes up by fifty-one hundred million. It’s not easy. This is the most complex thing to do, much more complex than buying a player.

A big push to the balance sheets, this is also heated soup, in the immediate term it can come from another real estate investment after the Sports Center. Rocco has 300 million to spend on the stadium, shopping mall, hotel, museums and outbuildings, big stuff. And here we are always talking. You pretend not to understand.

TO Nardella the campaign was not enough Mercafir with final defeat, now he wants to do something Franks another lame workhorse restored. But admitted and not granted that it is possible to intervene on a tied asset and even alienate, it must be said once again that a beautiful and welcoming stadium, restored, would not solve the problem. You need all the other volume that brings income and I don’t think a Field of Mars you can put bricks on bricks as in Lego. Let us take note of it if we want the good of Fiorentina. With the Mercafir a year has been lost, how much we still want to lose talking about Franks, of the Superintendency and pleasant stuff? We want to make people fall out of love Commisso?

Nardella has so many things to do, I understand it, but try to find a viable solution for Rocco and for the Fiorentina. If it can’t, forget the idea of ​​municipal boundaries that are becoming an unbearable brake. I have already said it and I repeat myself: Nardella takes the reins of the story anyway as a metropolitan mayor, you ride it in agreement with the mayors concerned, you pilot the stadium on a suitable and accessible area, you commit the region and the other entities to the fast fast fast to really do the stadium Fiorentina. And if it were to rise two kilometers from the borders it will always be the stadium of Florence. But evidently there is something that eludes me, which I cannot understand with my quotient. Maybe I don’t get there (possible) or maybe I’m not a politician (probable).

I don’t even understand what football players are up to. Or rather, I understand it very well. There is a vertical rift between the powers of the ball which, combined with the presappochism and ineptitude of many, makes us witness the last ridiculous ballet called protocol. The ballet of the Protocol staged by football with the complicity of a Government that down below maybe he would be very happy if the football surrendered to Coronavirus. They are already struggling to restart the country (and I’m good), let alone take on the grain of 124 football games to play behind closed doors between protocols for collective training, tampons and cog …

So, meanwhile, waiting to understand the president FIGC, situation Gravina (nomen omen), second Latin quote, I look like Lotito, blocked all football until June 14th. Hear .. Hear … Whoever plays the plague ball seize it … Or so.

What’s now?

Will they be able to restart guaranteeing a minimum of health security and avoiding the risk of contagion as much as possible? The shadow of the play-offs and the play-outs advances threateningly to shorten the times and play fewer games. This will be the decisive week … but we have already said it for five weeks.