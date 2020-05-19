Claim of retired Colonel Üçok: Tender process leading to resignation

According to retired Colonel Ahmet Zeki Üçok, after Yaycı’s dismissal, Yaycı instructed the Logistics Department to prevent the materials determined to be in conformity with the specifications during the tender process under the responsibility of the Naval Forces Logistics Directorate. Upon this, after the company that received the tender made a complaint by writing a letter to the Ministry of National Defense (RSD), the RSD Inspection Board asked for the removal of the Admiral Yaycı and the commission members during the investigation. Although it has nothing to do with the tender and delivery of materials, Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler has given permission to investigate and the file has been sent to the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office. After the developments, the decision was made to remove Yaycı from his post.