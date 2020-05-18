Mertens remains, agreement made. Napoli restarts from its goals – La Gazzetta dello Sport

  1. Mertens remains, agreement made. Napoli restarts from their goals La Gazzetta dello Sport
  2. Calciomercato Napoli, the turning point comes: Mertens one step away from the renewal of Fantacalcio ®
  3. Mertens chose Napoli: agreement found for the biennial renewal – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
  4. Napoli fans willing to do anything not to say goodbye to Mertens: there is a special gift outside his house! Calciomercato.com PHOTOS
  5. Sky – Mertens-Napoli, there is an agreement! Renewal until 2022, the latest Tutto Napoli
Source link
https://www.gazzetta.it/Calcio/Serie-A/Napoli/18-05-2020/napoli-mertens-resta-accordo-fatto-3701093365770_preview.shtml

