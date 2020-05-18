Analysis of Holland’s strange interview

Remember, Holland scored the first goal in the German League’s rematch on the way to his team’s 0: 4 victory, and he continued with his tremendous momentum from before the Corona. But in the post-match interview, he didn’t really answer the interviewer’s questions, causing the networks to scoff about his education, or wonder if he was just doing it on purpose.
The BBC tried to analyze this phenomenon, discovering from an interview with the Norwegian football commentator, Lars Sibertsen, Because Holland just doesn’t like to be interviewed: “He doesn’t enjoy the media and all the things around him, he just wants to play football and prove himself on the field only. People say he’s weird in interviews, he just doesn’t enjoy it. He was asked by Norwegian media why “That’s boring to me. That’s not what I want to do.” Sometimes footballers feel like celebrities, but to him it’s just the opposite. ”
Is Erling Braut Haaland hard to interview or just misunderstood?
Let’s take a look 👉 https://t.co/ASOrlZdDDC pic.twitter.com/nAI7kxAnbL
– BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 18, 2020
Comments on Holland’s interview online:
Erling Haaland watching his interview back: pic.twitter.com/dD1Fz4TKeX
– Goal (@goal) May 18, 2020
Haaland when someone asks him a question in a post match interview: pic.twitter.com/VtclLDFK9U
– 𝗖𝗛𝗥𝗜𝗦 ⚡ (@FPL_FC) May 18, 2020
No one:
Erling haaland in Interviews: pic.twitter.com/3CxSo2lEKe
– Charlie (@ CharlieJH1) May 18, 2020
‘I don’t think Erling Haaland is programmed for interviews’
A nightmare for both defenders and journalists 😂 # Haaland https://t.co/s64uye18ex
– GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) May 17, 2020
Source link
https://www.sport5.co.il/articles.aspx?FolderID=609&docID=341477