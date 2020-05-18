Analysis of Holland’s strange interview

There are no missing footballers in the world who get a huge amount of media headlines from their interviews in the same way they get headlines from their goals, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic and many others. There has recently been a new star in this segment, named Arling Holland. The Dortmund striker, who never stops scoring (even after two months of backlash in the first game since the start of the Corona crisis), provided in the interview that after facing Schalke quite a few questions in the media.

Remember, Holland scored the first goal in the German League’s rematch on the way to his team’s 0: 4 victory, and he continued with his tremendous momentum from before the Corona. But in the post-match interview, he didn’t really answer the interviewer’s questions, causing the networks to scoff about his education, or wonder if he was just doing it on purpose.

The BBC tried to analyze this phenomenon, discovering from an interview with the Norwegian football commentator, Lars Sibertsen, Because Holland just doesn’t like to be interviewed: “He doesn’t enjoy the media and all the things around him, he just wants to play football and prove himself on the field only. People say he’s weird in interviews, he just doesn’t enjoy it. He was asked by Norwegian media why “That’s boring to me. That’s not what I want to do.” Sometimes footballers feel like celebrities, but to him it’s just the opposite. ”