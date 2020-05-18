Trump: Taking anti-malarial medication in case I get infected with Corona Photo: Reuters, edited by Nir Chen

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he is taking anti-malarial medication to reduce coronary symptoms in case he gets the virus. This is despite the fact that the drug has not been proven effective against Cubid-19. Trump told reporters he was taking the drug, hydroxycloroquine, and a daily dose of zinc “for about a week and a half.” For weeks, Trump has been trying to promote the drug as a potential antidote to the virus, contrary to the advice of senior government medical experts. The drug can cause serious side effects in patients, and has not been found to be a solution to Corona’s fight. Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested a prescription from the White House physician. “I started taking it because I think it’s good,” he explained. “I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned last month that the drug should not be used outside of hospitals or for research benefit, due to fatal side effects. Regulatory bodies issued the warning after receiving reports from poison control centers and other causes of heart rate problems, which sometimes resulted in death. The president rejected the reports of side effects. He said, "All I can tell you is that so far I seem to be okay." At least two White House employees were positively diagnosed with Corona during the month, raising concerns over steps taken by the administration to protect the president and the decision to send Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials for self-isolation. Since then, the White House has instructed all staff in the West Wing to put on a cover and began daily Corona examinations of the president, his deputy and those who come into contact with them.