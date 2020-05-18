Trump: Taking anti-malarial medication in case I get infected with Corona

For weeks, Trump has been trying to promote the drug as a potential antidote to the virus, contrary to the advice of senior government medical experts. The drug can cause serious side effects in patients, and has not been found to be a solution to Corona’s fight.
Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him, but he requested a prescription from the White House physician. “I started taking it because I think it’s good,” he explained. “I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”
The president rejected the reports of side effects. He said, “All I can tell you is that so far I seem to be okay.”
At least two White House employees were positively diagnosed with Corona during the month, raising concerns over steps taken by the administration to protect the president and the decision to send Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials for self-isolation. Since then, the White House has instructed all staff in the West Wing to put on a cover and began daily Corona examinations of the president, his deputy and those who come into contact with them.
Studies have found: Trump’s drug is ineffective
Trump has repeatedly worked to promote the use of the drug, but no research has found it to be safe or effective in preventing or treating Cubid-19. Two large observational studies conducted in New York, each involving about 1,400 subjects, found no benefit from the treatment of hydroxychloroquine. Two new studies published last Thursday in the BMJ medical journal reached a similar conclusion.
Another study, carried out by French researchers, gave 84 patients the hospital and 97 more the usual treatment. According to the findings, there were no differences in mortality rates, the need for intensive care, or the worsening medical condition.
In China, an even more rigorous study was conducted: 150 adults who were admitted to mild to moderate distances were randomly assigned to groups – one was treated with hydroxychloroquine and the other in regular care. The researchers found that the drug did not show any change in recovery rates or the time needed for symptom relief, but it caused more side effects.
In April, the National Institutes of Health of the United States launched a study examining 500 corona patients hospitalized for hydrochloricchloroquine versus dummy. Last week, the agency announced another study to examine whether hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin can prevent hospitalization or mortality in patients with mild to moderate condition. About 2,000 adults suffering from symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath will receive either or both drugs.
