The veto of the northern hawks and money linked to the reforms: the Franco-German plan is already shaking

A few hours after the announcement, the 500 billion Franco-German plan is already clashing against a wall. To exit the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, the renewed axis between Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron gave birth to a compromise proposal between the requests of the countries of the South and the stakes of Northern Europe but immediately found the opposition of the latter and suggests the disappointment of the former. In summary, the idea is of a fund of 500 billion, much less than those required by southern Europe, between one thousand and one thousand five hundred billion. The resources would be diverted to the countries and sectors most affected by the epidemic not in the form of loans but of direct subsidies. This measure is central, and represents the innovative nature of the proposal because it will allow, on the one hand, not to increase the public debts of the Member States that will benefit from it, and on the other hand, to create a first form of debt shared between the members of the EU. In short, a step forward towards integration. The European Commission would indeed be authorized to finance the Recovery Fund by borrowing on the markets and the reimbursement will not fall on the shoulders of the beneficiary countries, but on all the Member States. The modalities will be defined within the framework of the EU budget 2021-2027.

However, the Franco-German proposal immediately met with a dry No from the Northern Front countries. “I just had a good exchange with the prime ministers of Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden on the awaited EU Commission proposal on the Recovery Fund. Our proposal remains unchanged, “said Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. In other words, “we are ready to help the most affected countries with loans”. Translation: nothing to do for grants, the North can at best only grant credits to be repaid.

The enthusiasm registered after the videoconference meeting between Merkel and Macron was captured by the markets with a sharp drop in the spread between the yields of Italian and German securities at the end of the session. But he immediately returned. Also because, beyond the firm position held by the so-called “hawks” headed by the Netherlands and Austria, there is a passage in the Franco-German plan that threatens to dissatisfy, and much, even the countries of Southern Europe in the long term. When the document reads that the support of the Recovery Fund will be based “on the clear commitment to follow healthy economic policies and an ambitious reform program”. It is the formula, in diplomatic language, to introduce into the debate the so-called conditionalities that have already caused so much discussion during the work on the Mes and that have led countries such as France, Spain, Portugal and Greece to exclude any appeal for the moment. This is because linking the delivery of aid to a series of economic policy measures to be agreed with the European Commission has a political cost for the countries that benefit from it. And the Recovery Fund, like the Mes, at the moment seems to be no exception. Solidarity at subsidized rates is paid for in the currency of reforms.

However, the debate is only beginning. The Italian government has shown itself cautiously optimistic about the Franco-German proposal, speaking of “a good step forward that goes in the direction desired from the outset for a common ambitious response to the pandemic: a size of € 500 billion in transfers alone is without Another is a good starting point, and it is in any case an endowment of subsidies that approaches what has recently been requested by Italy and other partners. From this sum we can start to make the Recovery Fund even more consistent, within the framework of the European budget “. Spain has expressed appreciation, calling it “a positive step in the right direction, in line with our requests. Now is the time for the EU to present an adequate financial package. ” The next political step will be to obtain the consent of all twenty-seven. An arduous mission, since the Northern front did not wait a second to nip the proposal to provide subsidies and not loans in the bud.

Last marginal note: the Franco-German document takes an old cue from France and Germany, proposing to rewrite the rules on state aid and to redesign the regulatory framework for competition within the single market. A proposal already made with the Aachen declaration in January 2019, after the failure of the negotiation for the merger of the French Alstom with the German Siemens due to the veto of the EU Antitrust offices led by the Danish Margrethe Vestager. A rejection that has never been forgotten by Berlin or Paris.