Three options stand out in the offers! How much did the vehicle, housing and consumer loan fall? With the advantage of 0.89 …

New announcements about loan interest rates are coming from banks. Banks are announcing new opportunities for those who are considering buying a house and a car. As it is known, finally, Ziraat Bank, Vakıfbank and Halkbank initiated loan applications with monthly installments up to 10 thousand lira, with a grace period of up to 6 months, with a maturity of up to 36 months. In addition, credit campaigns are announced by some banks for the feast. Here are the current opportunities offered by banks …

HOW LONG WAS THE LOAN INTEREST RATES?

Finally, those who want to take advantage of this opportunity offered by Yapı Kredi, who recently cut the mortgage interest rate, will be able to use a mortgage loan with a monthly interest rate of 0.89 percent in all maturities up to 120 months without the upper limit of the loan amount. At the same time, different payment plans and options can be created for Yapı Kredi customers within the scope of the campaign.

ZİRAAT BANK CREDIT INTEREST RATES

Vehicle loan: 0,96

Consumer loan: 1.05

Mortgage loan: 0.94