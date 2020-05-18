Because of the scab: the duty of wearing masks was canceled until the weekend

After the reviews, and in the shadow of the heatwave across the country, incoming health minister Joel (July) Edelstein decided tonight (between Monday and Tuesday) to remove masks in classrooms and public spaces until the coming weekend. The decision was made in light of the recommendations of the professional echelon.

“The protection from the Corona must be taken seriously. But the heat wave may be dangerous in itself,” the minister said, adding, “In light of the professional echelon’s recommendations, I decided to allow the removal of the masks when there is no gathering.”

The order, issued by the office’s CEO, Moshe Bar Seaman Tov, states that from today until Friday: “No masking duty will apply to students staying in the school as well as to those who are in an open area or non-air-conditioned building except during a gathering, due to the expected extreme heat load. On these dates. ”

Yesterday it was reported that many schools are urging not to send students to school, despite returning to routine – and not because of fear of Corona, but because of the Department of Health’s guidance for fourth graders and above to wear masks – even in the heavy heat.

Even before the decision was made public, The Association of Pediatrics calls on the Ministry of Health not to require students to wear masks during these hot days. “The effectiveness of the masks in preventing infection among the children themselves is unclear and there is no evidence in the scientific literature,” the union said. “Beyond that, the impression from most of the data is that children are not contagious to a significant extent. The American Center for Disease Control recommends only teaching staff at school to wear masks.”