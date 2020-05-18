“You help Italy but check how it uses them. You can’t pay us pensions” – Libero Quotidiano

“We must financially help Italy, anItalexit would be would be the end of the EU“. He makes it clear Manfred Weber, group leader of the European People’s Party, in an interview with la Republic. According to Weber, in fact, the important thing at the moment is to understand “what this money will be used for” and since we are facing the most serious economic crisis in Europe since 1929, “we must invest in building the future of Europe” therefore “we cannot earmark fresh money to the solution of old problems“while it is essential to reason only about:” Future, future, future “. Translation: loans yes, but Europe will verify how these funds are used. And on the possible stakes, the mystery remains (as well as the suspicion of a loan rip off occurred ).





Like Europe, explains the EPP member, “we must help financially Italy, which is particularly affected by the coronavirus“because” an Italexit would be even worse than one Brexit: it would be the end of the EU. And then Europe cannot afford a lost generation again. “But Weber is clear and at the same time imperative on the use of money, and in this regard he adds:” It must not happen that countries like Italy or the Spain use the billionaire aids dthe reconstruction fund for plug the budget holes or pay pensions. No need to strict controls, to ensure that the money is spent properly. This requires clearly defined EU projects and a strengthening of European supervisory structures. European citizens will understand grants to countries in need of the EU only if they know that the money will be used appropriately and looking to the future “.