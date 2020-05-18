In France, several schools have been closed as a precaution after the discovery of some coronavirus cases

In France, several schools were closed as a precaution after the discovery of some coronavirus cases: seven in Roubaix, in the north of France, and 24 in Sens, south of Paris. Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said on Monday, explaining that 70 cases of coronaviruses between pupils and teachers have been confirmed since 11 May – when the schools reopened

In France, primary schools gradually reopened from 11 May, secondary schools will reopen at the end of the month and on 18 May they have also taken over the consideration of the first and second Italian secondary schools, only where the epidemiological condition has allowed it and without obligation to attend. Blanquer explained that the new cases do not seem to be related to the presence of students at school and that the infections probably occurred before the reopening; he added, however, that the closure of schools is a sign of the severity of the measures taken to avoid a new increase in cases.

