“The expected money was double” – Libero Quotidiano

On paper, the agreement on Recovery Fund between Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron seems good news for Italy too: 500 billion in depth, they point out from Palazzo Chigi. But beyond how the two-France-Germany agreement was born (Giuseppe Conte he only exchanged a few text messages with the two colleagues), which makes push to a bitter ironai Fratelli d’Italia (“Conte comprimario”), there could be the classic hidden rip-off.





“We are worried because they decide for everyone – explains Adolfo Urso, head of FdI for companies and production worlds -. France and Germany speak of 500 billion. I remember that there was talk of much greater figures, over 1,000 billion, More than double, however, the Recovery fund is melting like snow in the sun. “Five hundred billion for the EU countries, according to Urso,” are nothing “compared to what Germany has already put in place for its businesses or the United States for American businesses and citizens. “