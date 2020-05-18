May 18, 1990, when the civil war broke out in Florence for Roberto Baggio

Football and politics in Italy often experience similarities and suggestive intersections.

Rather than being the second to bring citizens to the streets for any form of protest, most of the time it is the first, i.e. football.

The May 18, 1990 for example, a Florence, in Piazza Savonarola a guerrilla war breaks out among supporters of the Fiorentina and law enforcement. At the beginning of the 90s Piazza Savonarola is the Fiorentina headquarters, today moved to Viale Manfredo Fanti, practically at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.

Target of contestation the Pontello family, owner of the club. Reason for contention Roberto Baggio, one of the most influential and beautiful players to see in the history of Italian football.

The panic principle in the Tuscan capital begins when the journalist Cesare Castellotti, live on Rai TV, after the canonical goals of the A league on a normal Sunday, he announced the news of Baggio’s move to Juventus.

It will be denied soon after by the colleague in the studio, but in hindsight the reason will be attributed precisely to Castellotti.

Baggio and Fiorentina, the story of a great love

We all know one episode about the Baggio affair and its sensational passage to Juventus’ fierce rivals scarf thrown to the Divin Codino by a purple fan from the Covered Tribune of the Franks, and then immediately collected by the playmaker.

But the story has its roots much earlier and crosses a series of episodes enough noisy.

The episode of the Franchi scarf

Many believe that the hatred between Fiorentina and Juventus arises from this episode, but we can safely say that It is not so (see claim “Better seconds than thieves”). Baggio’s move from Fiorentina to Juventus has simply tightened up a rivalry that takes root much earlier.

Roberto Baggio signs with Fiorentina early May 1985, a couple of games before ending the championship with the Lanerossi Vicenza.

Too bad that two days after signing the new contract the crusader will break in the game against Rimini (trained by Arrigo Sacchi), in the 1984-1985 C1 championship. The long ordeal of the Divine Codino with the accidents it starts exactly like this.

This is how the whimsical or “particular” figure as Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, of Antonio Caliendo, its historic attorney. Caliendo learned of the accident suddenly stopped Baggio’s transfer to the hospital in Vicenza to request the treatment of the French doctor Bousquet, the “wizard” of Saint Etienne.

“During the surgery they pierced my head with a drill, then they cut the tendon, made it pass through the hole, pulled it up and fixed it with two hundred and twenty internal points. You got it right: 220 points. When I woke up from anesthesia, I was afraid. Her right leg had become so small that it looked like an arm. I looked like a strange genetic mutation, with three arms and one leg. ”

If you think it is real bad luck, know that after the return and a few cup games finally in the purple shirt, Baggio breaks again, postponing the first flashes of genius with Fiorentina at the end of the season, and that flashes.

The first painting in Serie A arrives when Roberto arrives to weigh 56 kilograms, a wren that marks the first goal in the top flight in May of the 1986-1987 season.

A free kick to the low corner in front of whose eyes? Of a certain Diego Armando Maradona who almost assists amazed and pleased.

For another 3 years (there will be 5 in total), Roberto Baggio will enchant and exalt the Viola cheer by being crowned total genius and footballer of such an exaggerated class that it would be reductive to define it in words or with a playlist of best skills on Youtube or any social media.

To bring out a statistical data, in the 1989-1990 season, when he is alone 23 years, ends the championship with 17 goals, second only to a certain Marco Van Bastenbut better than people like Maradona, Klinsmann, Mancini, Schillaci and Rudi Völler.

Baggio’s move to Juventus and guerrilla warfare in Florence

It was precisely that season, that of the championship that accompanied us towards “Magic Nights” of the World Cup Italy 90, to enchant Juventus and the lawyer Agnelli.

The courtship begins earlier, on the calendar of the new decade. In the early months of 1990 Juventus tries to start the negotiation but to hinder the work of the Turin club there is the Milan of Berlusconi is Galliani who have moved before and already have the word of Caliendo for signing.

Milan’s offer is more 2 billion, even if there are only rumors. Juventus’ instead destroys the wall of sound and arrives at 25 billion. Agnelli advances what it is the biggest amount ever spent on a footballer until then both in Italy and in Europe. Everyone starts to falter, especially the Pontello family who intend to sell Fiorentina and want to make money.

The classic offer that cannot be refused, but at the roots of a deal that seemed at first impossible there is much more.

As we said before, there is a cross between football, politics and above all business between two great Italian entrepreneurs, Pontello and Agnelli in fact.

The news of the possible transfer begins to filter unofficially in February, exactly the 25th. A few weeks later Roberto Baggio becomes the protagonist of an interview in which he bluntly pronounces textual words: “He will write my no to Juventus also on the walls”.

Gazzetta dello Sport with the exclusive interview of Baggio

There is immediately controversy in Florence: it will be moved by Autonomous Collective Viola with a protest that brings together 5,000 fans. It is only the prelude to something bigger.

Caliendo will expressly ask Juventus to retract the word given to Milan. To put things right will be the lawyer Agnelli personally engaged in a table made up of Cesare Romiti, Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani.

The lawyer guarantees Berlusconi an eye in the future, both in terms of football and business. Berlusconi doesn’t think much of it considering the historic period and the golden age of Milan. Moreover, Berlusconi is already bogged down in the problems caused by the deal Mondadori and does not need to make other heavy enemies.

On the other hand, the Pontello family does not have many reasons to face Juventus and the Agnelli family hard, with which in a certain sense it is engaged in a business. The Pontello family is engaged in the construction sector and in the construction of highways. In this sector, I am in close working contact for projects abroad with the company Cogefar, a company of the Acqua Marcia group, which recently passed under Fiat management. The link specifically occurred for the construction of the Manila airport.

After the meeting and the round table at 4, Galliani calls Caliendo and frees the prosecutor from the word previously given, talking about bigger business which overlapped in the matter and on which it is impossible to put a word on it.

May 18th 10 in Piazza Savonarola

From then on the fate of Roberto Baggio is marked and traces more and more the road to the turin part black and white. The litmus test that makes it feasible an impossible deal, as we explained earlier, it lies in the intertwining of interests and business between the Pontello family and the Agnelli, in addition to the stratospheric figure put on the plate by Juventus.

Roberto Baggio passes to Juventus thanks to the contract signed on the evening of May 17. Caliendo will organize immediately after an absurd press conference in which Divin Pigtail will refuse to wear the scarf of Juventus for the classic ritual photos.

Baggio is almost incredulous and will confess that the only players to lose out on this deal will be Fiorentina fans. Also because Baggio will derive 2 billion wages and Caliendo 10% of the player’s compensation. Figures out of context for the time.

It is the next day that it will burst the Florentine guerrilla. A part of the Viola cheering pours under the Fiorentina headquarters in Piazza Savonarola, very close to the city center. At the clashes with the cops and al throwing stones, alternate burning garbage bins. Many injured and even 30 arrests. The scuffles last several hours and stop for a few minutes only when in the square, to reach the club headquarters, arrives Gianfranco Antognoni, the last idol that has remained immaculate in the hearts of Fiorentina fans even today.

The clashes also continued the next day but moved to Coverciano, home of the national team’s retreat and therefore Baggio’s temporary refuge arrived with a lot of escort. In front of the historic headquarters of the National team they went 2,000 fans.

Now Piazza Savonarola is known for being the favorite location of the under 30s who find a few euros in the kiosk of Rosy, a meeting place to drink huge cocktails mixed badly but with a high alcohol concentration, in a beautiful large square for “lounging” as one would say Florentine. A place to party and chat carefree, quite the opposite of the atmosphere created by the Viola fans May 18, 1990 at 10 o’clock.

At that time Florence was at the center of a possible cultural and urban revolution by the PCI.

The idea was to create and join, thanks to a tram built on the street level, a huge urban space which would have connected most of the Florentine hinterland. It was the politician Achille Occhetto to block everything. After this gesture, the death of the Italian Communist Party came solemnly, and subsequently the collapse of the Italian political system dismantled by the Clean Hands investigation.

He served a social and political event with a devastating impact to bring people back to the streets, ready to rail and protest against Craxi and the whole system.

But football did it first. Roberto Baggio succeeded, a fact not only of football but also of social origin.

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never like now

we need you.

In these weeks of pandemic we journalists, if we do our job with conscience,

we do a public service. This is also why we are proud every day here at ilfattoquotidiano.it

to offer hundreds of new content for free to all citizens: news, exclusive insights,

expert interviews, surveys, videos and much more. All this work, however, has a great economic cost.

Advertising, in a time when the economy is stagnant, offers limited revenues.

Not in line with the access boom. This is why I ask those who read these lines to support us.

To give us a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino per week,

fundamental for our work.

Become a supporting user by clicking here.



Thanks

Peter Gomez THANK YOU FOR READING ALREADY XX ITEMS THIS MONTH. But now we are the ones who need you.

Because our work has a cost.

We are proud to be able to offer hundreds of new content every day for free to all citizens.

But advertising, in a time when the economy is stagnant, offers limited revenues.

Not in line with the boom in access to ilfattoquotidiano.it.

This is why I ask you to support us, with a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino per week.

A small but fundamental sum for our work. Help us out!

Become a supporting user!



With gratitude

Peter Gomez Support now