RAI – Napoli has contacted Aguero and his brother: the offer to the footballer has been revealed! Thirty million in the City

Transfer market expert Ciro Venerato spoke during the Goal Show, a program broadcast on Luna TV.
The expert transfer journalist of the RAI, Cyrus Venerated, made some statements during the broadcast Goal Show, program broadcast on the broadcaster Tv Luna. Here are his words: “Napoli called Aguero and his brother acting as his agent. The footballer receives a salary of around 13 million gross per year. The Italian club, taking advantage of the player’s problems with Manchester City, presented him with a very important offer. “
Ciro Venerato, journalist of the RAI, he then added over the course of Goal Show, up Luna TV: “Napoli is willing to offer ten million gross in Aguero. To this money must be added then the bonuses and the image rights would then be agreed. Napoli wants to understand if the player is interested before appearing before Manchester City. Napoli would be willing to offer thirty million to the English club for Aguero, but the player would free himself on a free transfer in a year. Napoli spoke to the boy and the footballer’s brother “.
Source link
https://www.areanapoli.it/calciomercato/rai—il-napoli-ha-contattato-aguero-e-il-fratello-svelata-l-offerta-al-calciatore-al-city-trenta-milioni_372332.html