“Napoli was his priority, Mertens stays with Napoli”

In the afternoon the indiscretion had arrived,will remain in Naples and confirmation also comes from Sky Sport. The Belgian has chosen to remain in the blue jersey and will end his career in the shadow of Vesuvius.

Aurelio De Laurentiis has increased the offer for the renewal of the Belgian striker, who has decided to remain in the blue. Speaking of figures, the economic offer is no different from the proposal designed by Inter for the player, which included 2 years at 4 million plus bonuses and 2.5 upon signing. The role of Gattuso who pushed to reach an agreement was decisive. The Napoli coach sees the Belgian at the center of the project. And the club made it clear that he will also be in the post-football future, Sky reports.