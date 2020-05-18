Coronavirus, the US against China and the WHO that “failed” | One hundred countries ask for an independent investigation

But the real protagonists are Beijing and Washington under the direction of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO director general whose alleged pro-Chinese sympathies continue to disturb many. American President Donald Trump has accused the Organization of being “a puppet of China” and plans to reduce US contributions to $ 40 million. The figure would be one tenth of what is usually paid annually.

Xi Jinping formally does not close the investigation, but wants to dictate the timing. “It will take a thorough investigation of Covid-19 based on science and performed professionally, but only when the emergency is under control,” he said, reiterating that “China has acted with transparency and speed, providing all the information in useful time and helping with all means the countries that needed it “.

The Chinese president who wants to be credited as the world’s greatest rescuer by announcing a gift of two billion dollars to WHO to fight the coronavirus has not moved away from the tracks. If Beijing were to find a vaccine against Covid-19, he promised, it would make it “a worldwide public good”.

But the United States goes down hard. And together with China, the target is still the WHO, which “has failed dramatically in providing information on the pandemic”. US Health Secretary Alex Azar launched the new indictment, reiterating President Donald Trump’s argument that the top echelons of the organization were not timely in raising the alarm due to pressure from China. A failure that “costs many lives” and for this reason the US supports “an independent investigation into the work” of the UN agency.

The exclusion of Taiwan from the Assembly also triggered the wrath of the United States. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, with a note, pointed the finger at the Organization accusing it of having once again succumbed to pressure from China. The “independent pandemic investigation will be carried out at the first opportune moment”, cut the WHO director short, warning then that “most of the world’s population is still in danger, the risk is high and the road is still long” . While the UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has not gone unbalanced, limiting himself to underlining that some countries in the world “have ignored the indications of the WHO” on the pandemic.

The EU, promoter of the draft resolution for the investigation together with Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand and also supported by Russia, has called itself out of the clash. While the announcement of a Franco-German initiative for the reform of the WHO has arrived from Berlin which is causing some dissatisfaction, the High Representative for Foreign Policy Josep Borrell, through a spokeswoman, reiterated the need for one ” independent gaze “on what has happened, but also that” Europe should stay out of this battle between the US and China which are making mutual accusations “. In essence, Brussels calls for an “impartial, independent and comprehensive assessment” of the “international response coordinated by WHO at Covid-19”. A seven-page dossier which states that the investigation must concern in particular “the effectiveness of the mechanisms at the disposal of the WHO; the contribution of the WHO to the efforts of the UN; the actions of the WHO and their timing with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic. ” Impeccable requests, but on time we leave the door open to everyone. And the belief that the “evaluation” should be initiated “at the first opportune moment” sounds a bit pilatesca.