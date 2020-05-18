Hotels, casinos, bet offices open on 1 June

The Council of Ministers, which convened in Güzelyurt today to evaluate the Tepebaşı-Kalkanlı fire, which was described as the biggest fire in the TRNC after 1995, also made decisions regarding Covid-19 expansions.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay explained the decisions and pointed out that the investigation about the fire is continuing, and emphasized that the COVID-19 process was closed-looped, and that the most important of all was to take individual measures.

Özersay said, “The work ends from yourself. Everyone should wear a mask to protect themselves and their loved ones, and follow the rule of distance. ”

FIRE PRESENTATION TO THE CABINET

Özersay said that the Forestry Department Manager, Mayor and District Governor who attended the meeting of the Council of Ministers held in Güzelyurt made a presentation to the cabinet about yesterday’s fire.

Özersay said, “We had the opportunity to talk about the extent of the damage, how the fire progressed, how the fire was intervened, and what to do or not to do with this experience in possible fires. We discussed the issue of coordination. We have received information about how and when to do afforestation-like activities in this area in the upcoming period, ”he said.

SUPPORT PAYMENT

Özersay also made a statement about the 1500 TL support program given by the Ministry of Labor to the employees of the private sector, which was closed due to the COVID-19 process, and mentioned the figures that 45 thousand 159 people benefited from the support and approximately 67 million TL was paid to these people.

Özersay noted that around 9 thousand applications were defective in the case of false statement-wrong application, and that about 800 applications, the bank number and identity card number were found to be incorrect, and that they will be paid after the correction.

Kudret Özersay stated that they made evaluations about the COVID-19 outbreak that shook the world and affected the country.

“WE ARE OPENING ONE STEP AS A CLOSED CIRCUIT SYSTEM”

Özersay said, “We are opening another step as a closed circuit system” and gave a date about which areas to open and when.

Reminding that there are restrictions on arrivals from abroad, Özersay said that those who will come will also enter quarantine.

BEACHES 20 MAY… MASS WEDDING 24 MAY

Kudret Özarsay said in his statement:

“We are entering a new opening phase.

Especially the beaches, the beaches of the hotels and the kiosks on the hotel sides will be opened as of May 20.

The ban on collective worship will be lifted as of May 24, in a way that allows the feast prayer to be performed. In terms of other religions and worship, collective worship and religious places will be possible. Worship can be done within the framework of some rules published by the Religious Affairs Department.

HOTELS, CASINOLAR, BET OFFICES IN 1 JUNE

Hotels and casinos will open on June 1st. These will be opened depending on the certificate to be issued after the checks to be made by the Ministry of Tourism Committee. Our Ministry of Tourism will also provide training on this issue. The main message here is the opening of domestic tourism, as general restrictions on international travel continue… As of June 1, bet offices will be opened.

Restaurants will open on May 20. Its criteria have been reflected in the press as of today. These will be opened on 20 May, provided that the Ministry of Labor complies with the criteria announced today.

INTERNET CAFES AND VILLAGE COFFEE ON 20 MAY, CHILDREN PARKS ON 22 MAY

Internet cafes and village coffee shops will be open on May 20. On May 22, playgrounds and playgrounds will be opened. As of June 1, individual sports branches can be opened. In other words, free branches such as tennis, shooting and gymnastics. However, the Sports Department and the Ministry of Health will come together to determine which branches will be opened under which conditions, before 1 June.

As of 27 May Wednesday, sports halls can be determined in advance and opened within the framework of the criteria to be announced by the Ministry of Labor. On Wednesday, May 20, the Ministry of Transport and Kar-İş officials will come together and will determine on what date and under what conditions public transportation can be opened. In other words, we have not made a decision as to what date to start public transport at the moment.

Picnic areas will not be opened. We have not set a date. They will remain closed.

“WEDDING HALLS ON 1 JULY IF THE TERMS CONTINUE

If the conditions continue in this way – we are in a good state of the epidemic at the moment – As of July 1, the wedding halls can be opened. We know that many young people have an expectation. We give this message so that they can predict. If the conditions do not develop seriously, wedding halls will be opened. Tattoo parlors will open as of June 1.

Culture-art events, cinema, exhibitions and libraries, distance rules, mask etc. will be opened for June 1, provided that it complies with such rules. There will be consultation with the Ministry of education, health and work related to these places and events.

“EVERYONE SHOULD BE MASKED TO PROTECT ITSELF AND ITS LOVES AND FOLLOW THE RANGE OF THE DISTANCE”

“We open as a closed circuit system in itself. Özersay reiterated his statement, “The work ends from yourself. Everyone should wear a mask to protect themselves and their loved ones, and follow the rule of distance. ”

Reminding that the night curfew continues, Kudret Özersay emphasized that the ban covers the hours between 00.00-06.00 as of Wednesday, May 20th.

“A NAME IS EVALUATED IN THE INVESTIGATION ON FIRE”

On a fire question, Özersay said, “The investigation continues. There is an assessment of a person’s name. We have received the information. Police are investigating and investigating which fires that occurred yesterday and today may be related. It is not possible to say anything clear for now. “I think that the Department of Forestry and the Ministry of Agriculture will have an explanation in the coming hours and days.”

Özersay stated that while the meeting was going on, the Director of the Forestry Department and the President of the Civil Defense Organization had to leave the meeting, and that despite the cooling works, there were flaming spots and there was a fire elsewhere.

Özersay, who said, “We will have to take certain additional measures,” said Özersay at today’s meeting, stating that they can discuss what can be done to clean road refuges and roadsides through municipalities. We also evaluated this and made a decision, “he said.



Updated on: 18 May 2020, 21:43

