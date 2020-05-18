Coronavirus, factory tests: those who are infected do not infect their colleagues

Just four out of 1,518 workers tested on the swab and an encouraging indication: “In the company, the infected did not spread the infection. Apparently the containment measures applied under the sheds are working. “

To draw conclusions is Michele Mongillo, the doctor who has followed this pilot experiment for the Veneto Region, the first at national level, to understand what the risk of spreading the virus in the workplace is. «The percentage of positives, all asymptomatic, is definitely below expectations. Which leads us to think that the risk is contained ».

Seven out of nine companies without infections The analysis, coordinated by the Veneto anti-virus task force of Dr. Francesca Russo, director of the Prevention of Regional Health Department, took into consideration 9 medium and large companies in the Padua area, affected by the first Covid-19 outbreak, which broke out on 21 February in Vo ‘Euganeo with the first national death. Eight of these have never closed their doors, belonging to the categories of essential services. Result: in seven (Acqua Vera, 232 workers tested, Luxardo, 60, Maschio, 186, Malvestio, 215, Parker, 89, Sacchettificio Nazionale Corazza, 241, and Brembana & Rolle, 108), all the swabs gave negative results. That is, no employee was infected at the time of the swab. While there were dozens a few weeks earlier, as shown by the results of traditional serological tests, those done with blood sampling. The latter showed that 3.5% of the employees had been infected without experiencing symptoms and overcame the disease by developing antibodies. Unconscious patients therefore did not infect almost anyone, while continuing to work. “Provided that there is health surveillance and that containment measures, masks and distances are respected,” Russo said.

The surprise of the 22 false positives Three of the four “positive” workers are employees of the same company, Isoclima (279 tests): the one that was waiting to reopen the gates and whose workers remained at home. Paradoxically, therefore, those who remained in the family risked more than those who went to work. The swabs were made between 15 and 27 April in the context of the serological tests. In addition to the traditional ones, the fast lancing devices were also performed. And here, another surprise: “Out of 42 workers to whom we have tested all three, 22 tested positive for rapid serology – explains Mongillo -. The surprising result came from traditional serological. The same 22, all of them, were in fact negative. And the same result gave the buffer. So there are certainly false positives or false negatives ». A result that should make us reflect on the reliability of the rapid tests.