De Laurentiis: “I’m not even selling it in front of a monstrous offer!”. The background

The journalist Carlo Alvino spoke during the Goal Show, a program broadcast on the 7 Gold television station.
Carlo Alvino, a football transfer journalist, made some statements during the broadcast Goal Show, program aired on Tv Luna dwelling, among other things, on the Campania association market. Here are his words. “Meret? To buy the footballer from Naples you have to go to Aurelio De Laurentiis’ corpse. The president said: ‘I don’t even sell it in front of a monstrous offer!‘. I assure you that I am only telling you the truth. I take responsibility for what I say, it is verified news “.
Carlo Alvino, journalist, during the broadcast Goal Show, program broadcast on the television station Tv Luna: “Napoli would be disappointed if they gave their assent to a transfer of Meret. I will say more. Aurelio De Laurentiis, patron of the Campania association, plans to close other Alex Meret-style operations for defense, midfield and attack. The goalkeeper now in strength at the blue club is a capital for the team of mister Gennaro Gattuso “.
