De Laurentiis: “I’m not even selling it in front of a monstrous offer!”. The background

Carlo Alvino, journalist, during the broadcast Goal Show, program broadcast on the television station Tv Luna: “Napoli would be disappointed if they gave their assent to a transfer of Meret. I will say more. Aurelio De Laurentiis, patron of the Campania association, plans to close other Alex Meret-style operations for defense, midfield and attack. The goalkeeper now in strength at the blue club is a capital for the team of mister Gennaro Gattuso “.