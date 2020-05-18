Breaking news! US President Donald Trump: I use malaria medication to combat coronavirus!

US President Donald Trump made statements during a press conference at the White House.

According to the last minute information of the Reuters news agency, US President Donald Trump announced that he has been using malaria medication (Hydroxychloroquine) for about a week and a half as part of combating the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said he was taking drugs called hydroxychloroquine and Zinc to protect against the virus, “I have been taking it every day for a few weeks. It has worked so far, look, I’m still here. ”

President Trump emphasized that he had a Kovid-19 test almost every day and that his results were negative, while he did not show any coronavirus symptoms.

THE DRUM WHITE PALACE THAT TRUMP RECOMMENDED TWO DIVIDED

There has been a significant improvement in malaria, which US President Donald Trump called “groundbreaking” for the treatment of coronavirus (Kovid-19), causing disagreement among experts at the White House. In a scientific study conducted in the USA, it was revealed that the type of malaria drug “hydroxychloroquine” previously claimed by US President Trump did not help in the fight against the disease.

On the other hand, Trump’s recommended malaria drug for Kovid-19 treatment divided the White House experts. It was stated that there was a discussion about the malaria drug between Trump, one of the important members of the Kovid-19 Fighting Task Force, and the head of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Fauci.