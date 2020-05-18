Trump: “I’m taking hydroxychloroquine”

“I’ve been taking hydroxychloroquine for over a week and a half.” US President Donald Trump said so, explaining that he had always been negative for coronavirus and that he was tested every two days. “One pill a day, what is there to lose …” added Trump.

“I’ll take it. A lot of positive things have come up. You would be surprised if you knew how many people are taking it, especially among the workers on the front line. Many of them are taking it,” said the US president referring to the antimalarial.





“I am taking hydroxychloroquine. Right now, yes. A couple of weeks ago I started because I think it is useful. I have heard many positive things,” said Trump, who in the past has repeatedly praised the drug used to treat lupus and lupus. ‘rheumatoid arthritis. There is no definitive evidence of efficacy against coronavirus.

Trump also explained that he asked the White House doctor if he could take hydroxychloroquine before he started taking it. Asked if the White House doctor had recommended it to him, Trump replied: “No.”

As for the tests on the effectiveness of the antimalarial drug, the president explained: “I receive many positive calls about it, here are my tests”, stressing that he does not know if it works or not, but “otherwise, you will not get sick and die” . “I took it every day for about a week and a half now, and I’m still here,” he added.