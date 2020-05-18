Is Night of Power today?

WHAT SHOULD BE DONE AT THE KADIR NIGHT?

Touching on the virtues in the Quran regarding the Night of Kadir, Günay said, “One of the meanings of the word Kadir is to appreciate. It is also mentioned in Surat Duhan that this night is a blessed night in which all wise works are decided. Islamic scholars, They stated that the events that would take place in this one-year period from this night reported to the angels who were tasked with the great appreciation and accident of Allah tonight. ” he spoke.

Gunay pointed out that the last days of the Ramadan, whose head is “mercy, the middle is forgiveness, and the end is free from the torment of hell,” are the most intense and productive times in terms of wealth, fertility and rewards.

Günay, who stated in a hadith sheriff of the Prophet Muhammad that “he believes and waits for his reward from Allah, that the past sins of those who revive the Night of Power will be forgiven”, continued his words as follows:

“Tonight, first of all, it is necessary to ask God for forgiveness and forgiveness. The Night of Power is for everybody to ask for a sincere heart for repentance that he made, knowingly or unknowingly, throughout his life. It offers a very good opportunity to make a firm decision to stay away from ¨rlu¨ gu¨nah, and of course, it is essential to try to take halalness from them if there are people they are entitled to and to try to make peace with them if they are angry.

Although our religion does not have a special form of worship or prayer for this night, everyone can pray as much as they wish after the tarawih prayer as accident and futile. Since it is the Qur’an that gives honor and superiority to this night, reading the Qur’an is one of the best things to do in this night by understanding its meaning and contemplating its wisdom. “