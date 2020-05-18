Is there a curfew for 4 days during the feast, will it be banned in 81 provinces? President Erdoğan explained: Will there be a curfew on May 23-24-25-26?

Excitement is at the peak for Eid al-Fitr. It is quite curious whether there will be a curfew on May 23-26 after the curfew has been declared on May 16-19 as part of Corona virus measures. So, is there a curfew on the Feast that millions of citizens are curious about?

IS THERE A PROHIBITION ON THE FLAG?

The expected announcement about the Ramadan Feast, which will take place between 23-24-25-26 May, came. President Erdoğan said: “In all 81 provinces, curfews will be imposed on these dates.” said..