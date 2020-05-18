The press release of Repubblica journalists



For these reasons, the assembly of journalists undertakes to supervise the autonomy and independence of the Republic. Journalists from the Republic, gathered at the meeting following the reports published on the FCA case, believe that maximum caution and a surplus of attention are needed when dealing with topics that cross the shareholder’s economic interests. The pact that our newspaper made 44 years ago with its readers is that stated by the founder Eugenio Scalfari in his first editorial in 1976: “Repubblica is an independent but not neutral newspaper”. Which means free from any influence other than ensuring quality information, independent in reading what happens in Italy and in the world, with a precise political location. Values ​​in which the editorial team still recognizes itself and which it will continue to defend against any interference, internal and external.Finally, the assembly rejects the attacks, often concerned, which attempt to attribute to the newspaper, in this new phase, partisan political maneuvers linked to the interests of the publisher, and rejects the attempt to accredit a distortion of the democratic and progressive identity of the header.For these reasons, the assembly of journalists undertakes to supervise the autonomy and independence of the Republic. The Assembly of Journalists of the Republic

We are not a party, we do not seek consensus, we do not receive public funding, but we are standing thanks to the readers who buy us on newsstands every morning, look at our site or subscribe to Rep :.

If you are interested in continuing to listen to another bell, perhaps imperfect and some days irritating, continue to do it with conviction.

Mario Calabresi

