“Haaland? There can be comparison with Ronaldo, but it will never reach the level of Messi”

Speaking of the possible resumption of the championship, the former football player spoke in Maracanà in the afternoon of TMW Radio

What effect has the Bundesliga seen on the pitch without fans?

“I want Merkel and the German sports minister in Italy instead of ours. Without an audience you can’t see it, an empty stadium is sad but these are the conditions to start again. I saw the Bundesliga for the first time. I didn’t see the now to see the games over the weekend, even though they bored me before. ”

But there are those who seem against this recovery:

“The envious exist, and say ‘how much do players earn?’. It is true, many earn too much, but how many families work in the world of football. There are not only Serie A players. They are only a small part.”

What do you think of the protocol issue?

“It is a way not to start football again. They always find something that doesn’t fit in the end. The responsibility of the doctor is absurd, then we also think about the prolonged withdrawal. I am against it. Rather, there is maximum attention, as I see now.”

Haaland potentially a champion like Messi and Ronaldo?

“It is incredible, it is not beautiful to look at but the comparison with Ronaldo can be there. It can reach a great level, not Messi’s.”