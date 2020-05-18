Coronavirus, Trump: “I have been taking a hydroxychloroquine pill a day for over a week. WHO? A puppet from China”

The United States just crossed the barrier today 90 thousand coronavirus deaths and 1.5 million positive cases: the website of the Johns Hopkins university indicates. The president also announced that he will make a decision soon on US contributions to the WHO and who is thinking of reducing them to $ 40 million but “someone thinks they are too many”. The summoned figure would be about a tenth of the funds paid annually by the United States. Then the lunge: WHO, he says, is “a puppet from China“.
On the domestic front, Trump also commented on his statements attorney general, William Barr, who said he did not expect the launch of a criminal investigation against theformer President Barack Obama and his former deputy Joe Bidenaccused by the tycoon of plotting against him using the Russiagate. “I’m a little surprised at his statement,” he said, but Barr called a “very honest” person by adding that he will leave any decision to him.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: never like now
we need you.
In these weeks of pandemic we journalists, if we do our job with conscience,
we do a public service. This is also why we are proud every day here at ilfattoquotidiano.it
to offer hundreds of new content for free to all citizens: news, exclusive insights,
expert interviews, surveys, videos and much more. All this work, however, has a great economic cost.
Advertising, in a time when the economy is stagnant, offers limited revenues.
Not in line with the access boom. This is why I ask those who read these lines to support us.
To give us a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino per week,
fundamental for our work.
Become a supporting user by clicking here.
Thanks
Peter Gomez
THANK YOU FOR READING ALREADY XX ITEMS THIS MONTH.
But now we are the ones who need you.
Because our work has a cost.
We are proud to be able to offer hundreds of new content every day for free to all citizens.
But advertising, in a time when the economy is stagnant, offers limited revenues.
Not in line with the boom in access to ilfattoquotidiano.it.
This is why I ask you to support us, with a minimum contribution, equal to the price of a cappuccino per week.
A small but fundamental sum for our work. Help us out!
Become a supporting user!
With gratitude
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Barack Obama, the speech to the graduates: “Covid has made you grow faster and has revealed to you that those in charge do not always know what to do”
Source link
https://www.ilfattoquotidiano.it/2020/05/18/coronavirus-trump-prendo-una-pillola-al-giorno-di-idrossiclorochina-da-oltre-una-settimana-loms-un-burattino-della-cina/5806087/