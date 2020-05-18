Coronavirus, Trump: “I have been taking a hydroxychloroquine pill a day for over a week. WHO? A puppet from China”

Read Also Coronavirus, the immunologist Fauci brakes on chloroquine: “Trump speaks on the basis of ‘anecdotes’, but there is no evidence that it works”

The President of the United StatesHe reported that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial that has been tested for use against coronavirus “for over a week and a half.” There is great debate in the scientific community regarding the benefits and side effects of the drug. “– added the president from the White House – what is there to lose “. Then he added that he was tested every two days and that he had always been negative for coronavirus.

The United States just crossed the barrier today 90 thousand coronavirus deaths and 1.5 million positive cases: the website of the Johns Hopkins university indicates. The president also announced that he will make a decision soon on US contributions to the WHO and who is thinking of reducing them to $ 40 million but “someone thinks they are too many”. The summoned figure would be about a tenth of the funds paid annually by the United States. Then the lunge: WHO, he says, is “a puppet from China“.

On the domestic front, Trump also commented on his statements attorney general, William Barr, who said he did not expect the launch of a criminal investigation against theformer President Barack Obama and his former deputy Joe Bidenaccused by the tycoon of plotting against him using the Russiagate. “I’m a little surprised at his statement,” he said, but Barr called a “very honest” person by adding that he will leave any decision to him.

