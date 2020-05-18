May 18 Coronavirus LAST STATUS table Published: How many deaths and number of cases (test) rose today? – Health Minister Fahrettin Koca Announces Coronavirus map statistics

Last minute developments about corona virus, which is the main item of the agenda in our country, continue. Explanations are made day by day about the course of the disease, which is also closely related to our millions of citizens across the country. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on corona virus, which has caused 200 thousand deaths in the world, announced the latest situation on May 18 tonight. Here is the graphic table showing the latest status in corona virus …

HOW WAS THE NUMBER OF CASES IN TURKEY?



(MAY 18, MONDAY)

TODAY TEST NUMBER: 25,141

NUMBER OF CASE TODAY: 1.158

TODAY LOSS OF LIFE: 31

NUMBER OF HEALING TODAYS: 1.615

TOTAL NUMBERS

TOTAL NUMBER OF TESTS: 1.650.135

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASE: 150,593

TOTAL LOSS OF LIVES: 4.171

TOTAL NUMBER OF HEALERS: 111,577