“Valentino Rossi is old, he has no other choice”

Valentino Rossi and Petronas together in the next MotoGP season. But will the fans of the Doctor please Razlan Razali’s statements?

Valentino Rossi in the Yamaha Petronas SRT team is not a simple choice. It is not for the 41-year-old from Tavullia, forced to end a legendary career in a satellite team. Nor for the Malaysian team, created to act as a springboard for young drivers. Perfectly successful operation with Fabio Quartararo, even too much, given that it will be difficult to repeat his results for any rookie, but also for the same nine times world champion.

In a “normal” MotoGP season Valentino Rossi should have beaten the competition of Moto2 riders in the sights of Razlan Razali. But the reduced timetable for the Coronavirus emergency paves the way for the Doctor for 2021, although talks have not yet begun. “Who will be Fabio’s replacement? Sure, it will be Valentino, but at the moment we haven’t talked about it“, The team principal told ‘The Race’. “Before, it wasn’t something that suited us, because we really believe in what we did with Fabio“.

RAZALI WITHOUT HAIR ON THE LANGUAGE

Petronas SRT would not like to change the philosophy of a satellite team, but the exceptional situation shuffles the cards without having to think about it too much. “If this had been a normal championship, everything would have depended on Valentino Rossi’s results in the first half of the season. And from the results of the young Moto2 riders that we are observing. But it’s an unusual year and bringing a rookie in MotoGP without seeing it run is a huge risk. We can’t take this risk. If we don’t take a newcomer then the proposal to take Valentino Rossi becomes very attractive “.

The Tavullia champion not only knows the Yamaha M1 very well, but it represents a unique pawn in terms of marketing. And these days, the economic accounts play a very significant part in MotoGP. “The only negative is that it is old. However, he is a fit person who trains a lot on the ranch“. Razali does not use half measures: “Whether he likes it or not, he is out of the factory team and cannot go to any other official team for a year. He has no choice but to come to us … but we can’t wait to get his feedback and information“.

There is a great deal of discussion about the transfer of his staff to the Petronas garage. Razali has no intention of upsetting the team of technicians and mechanics, so Valentino Rossi will only be able to bring his chief technician and another figure. “We can only allow him to come with one or two boys, he will have to work with the rest of our facility. This is what we want, but I repeat: we haven’t started talking to him yet!“.







