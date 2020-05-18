Armstrong shock: “Doping maybe caused cancer. I started at 21 … »

I can’t know for sure if there was a link between doping and cancer but I certainly can’t rule it out. Lance Armstrong he speaks again and his revelations are news: The first time I used substances? I think around the age of 21, the words of the Texan who told himself in an ESPN documentary that will be released on May 24 and whose English tabloid Sun and Spanish Brand they spread an anticipation.

Armstrong state disqualified for life in 2012 after the admission of having used doping substances and depriving the victory of 7 Tour de France. I can’t know for sure if there was a link between doping and cancer – Armstrong’s words – but I certainly can’t rule it out. The only thing to say that the only time in my life that I made use of growth hormone was in 1996. Already in my first season as a professional I was taking cortisone, but the Epo was on another level. The first time I used substances? I think around the age of 21. I knew what was going on. I’ve always asked, always known, and I’ve always made my own decisions. I don’t want to make excuses, but everyone did and I would have won equally.