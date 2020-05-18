Mertens, Napoli equalizes Inter’s offer: the figures. Now it’s all in the hands of the Belgian forward

The future of Dries Mertens it just depends on Dries Mertens. The Belgian striker, in fact, in these hours is called more than ever to decide his sporting destiny after the Naples sent him an offer for the renewal until 2022 of 4.5 million euros plus 3 of signing bonuses, for a total of twelve million. Matched the offer of‘Inter (who had put 6 + 6 on the plate), now the operation, handled by the Belgian lawyer, will have to be endorsed by the former PSV Eindhoven. With Aurelio De Laurentiis who, after having purchased the shirt worn by the attacker on the occasion of the goal record with the Neapolitan team, in a charity auction, wants to return it to the rightful owner at the time of signing, in a very cinematic way.