Psg, Al Khelaifi dotes on CR7: “An example for all the athletes of the future” | News

If it is not a declaration of love, we are close to it. Al-Khelaifi is crazy about CR7 and does not use turns of words to clarify the concept and, perhaps, to send a strong and clear message to the person concerned. “Year after year Cristiano Ronaldo shows a unique determination, an extraordinary strength of character – the president of the PSG told France Football -. Always stay motivated by the desire to improve day after day, pushing beyond your limits“.

“I admire his relentless willpower. It is a great example for all athletes of the future. His generosity off the pitch is not fully recognized“added the patron of Paris Saint Germain while still talking about CR7 and enhancing his stubbornness and his obsessive attention to the job. Statements that certainly did not go unnoticed, immediately feeding market rumors about the future of the Portuguese champion and on the possibility of seeing him soon with the PSG shirt. Al-Khelaifi is out in the open: Paris “calls” Ronaldo.