EU, France and Germany offer a 500 billion euro recovery fund. “To finance it, the Commission will be able to issue securities.” Chigi: “Good starting point”. Lagarde: “Targeted and welcome proposals”

isclaim aof the European Union fromwithin the framework of the next multi-annual EU budget. To finance it, thewill “on the markets on behalf of the EU, in full compliance with the EU Treaty, the budget framework and the rights of national parliaments “. It is therefore a first opening to the. In addition, the funds will be granted by way of, available to the regions and sectors most affected by the pandemic. This is the content of the Franco-German initiative announced byin Berlin after a videoconference summit with. Thus respects the axis that also played a key role during the pandemic, having developed the packagewhich was then promptly adopted by the 27.

The proposal is valid a quarter of what is desired from European Parliament and half compared to at least 1,000 billion expected by the European Commission and, among others, by Italy. It wants to be a compromise between the position of the countries of southern Europe, with Italy and France in the lead, and that of the more rigorous Nordics from a tax point of view, of which Germany is the leader. But if Italy and Spain have welcomed it, the “frugal” North continues to resist. While the ECB applauds: “Franco-German proposals like ambitious, targeted and welcome“, commented Christine Lagarde. In an interview with four European newspapers, the Eurotower tenant explains how the plan goes in the appropriate direction of restoring a “symmetry between countries“, Allowing the allocation of aid” to the Member States most affected by the crisis “. But not only. Because according to Lagarde “the coronavirus crisis is one good opportunity to modernize ”the Stability Pact and growth.

We will see. in the meantime Sources of Palazzo Chigi. They rejoice over the proposal from Paris and Berlini. In addition to letting people know that the proposal is “evidently the fruit of joint work with other European partners, primarily Italy “, underline that” represents a good step forward which goes in the direction from the beginning hoped for by Italy for an ambitious common response to the pandemic “. A size of 500 billion “of transfers only is certainly a good starting point, and it is still one provision of subsidies that is close to what has recently been requested by Italy and from other partners “. The proposal, however, “reveals an effort on the German side which is expected to be further improved in the coming weeks. Represents a starting point that should not be revised downwards, but if anything enlarged “by the Commission. Even the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, accepted the proposal calling it “a positive step in the right direction, in line with our requests”. But the rigorist front immediately blocked the road: “Our position remains unchanged. We are ready to help the hardest hit countries with loans“, Not transfers, the Austrian chancellor wrote on Twitter Sebastian Kurz, after “a good exchange with the prime ministers of Denmark, Netherlands is Sweden“.

The proposal also “fair taxation in the EU” – The fund, in the intentions of the two leaders, “will strengthen the resistance, the convergence and competitiveness of European economies and will increase the investments, particularly in the ecological and digital transitions, research and innovation“. Funding, according to the proposal, “will be weighted on the difficulties associated with the pandemic and their repercussions “. And “they will have to be repaid”, Macron said, but “not by the recipients” of the loan, but “by the Member States”. The proposal also reads that “the improvement of the European framework to achieve a fair taxation in the EU remains a priority, especially with the introduction of one minimum effective taxation and one fair taxation of the digital economy within the Union, ideally relying on fruitful conclusions from the work of theOECD, as well as on the application of a common framework for corporate tax “.

“Without Franco-German agreement there is no agreement between the 27” – “It is not an agreement of the 27 countries of the European Union, it is a Franco-German agreement. But there is no agreement between the 27 if there is not a Franco-German agreement before“, Commented the French president. “Now it is the European Commission that has to present its proposal. Will have to build unanimity around this deal. There is still work to be done, but it is an unprecedented step forward. ” “An effort is needed colossal“Said Merkel for her part. “France and Germany are ready to do it.” The chancellor explained that the Covid-19 crisis “made us realize Europe’s shortcomings”. According to the Chancellor, the proposal takes into account the “different expectations”Of other countries. “The first is that it was an amount substantial“, The second that” did not weigh on the debts “of the States. And the third that “went specifically to those who were most affected by the crisis”. Now we will have to deal with the partners, he concluded.

Von der Leyen: “Constructive proposal in the direction in which the Commission is working” – The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen – that the May 27 after a month’s wait he should submit his proposal for a Recovery fund – “welcomed” the “proposal constructive“Of Paris and Berlin, which” recognizes the extent and size of the economic challenge that Europe has to face and rightly emphasizes the need to work on a solution with the European budget at the center“. This “goes in the direction of the proposal on which the Commission is working, which will also take into account the opinions of all Member States and the European Parliament”.

Macron: “New European sovereignty is needed” – Merkel spoke of “an extraordinary and unique effort” which has as its objective the “cohesion of Europe”. The expansion of the European budget framework must be ratified by the European parliaments, and in Germany by Bundestag, explained the chancellor. Macron, during the joint press conference, returned to insist on the necessary advent of a form of European “sovereignty” that allows to equip the EU with the necessary “strategic autonomy “ before other major world powers to respond to the challenges of the future. He evoked, in particular, the industrial autonomy of Europe, starting from the health field and that pharmaceutical, where many companies have been delocalized outside our continent, but also of “sovereignty technological“.

“Europe of health must be a priority” – The creation of a “Europe of the health must be our priority, ”said Macron. “We want to equip Europe with concrete health skills. With common stocks of masks is test, common and coordinated purchasing capacities for treatments e vaccinesplans epidemic prevention shared, common methods for recording cases. This Europe of health never existed, it must become property “.

The Commission proposal arriving on 27 – In the meantime, however, the European Commission is preparing to propose its recovery instrument worth at least one trillion euros. Now the debate is on what the fund will be like, on the figures and on the balance between loans and transfers (the commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said there is “whole hell of devils in the details” of the project). Ursula von der Leyen outlined the structure it will have last Wednesday. The Commission will raise funds on the capital markets with the guarantee of the Member States. “All the funds from the Recovery Instrument will be channeled through the EU budget.” The legal basis will be there’Article 122 of the Tfue, which allows the Commission to borrow not to finance its budget, but to lend to Member States. “The money – continued von der Leyen – will be spent through three pillars. The first will focus on supporting Member States to recover, repair damage and emerge from the crisis stronger than before. ” The second pillar aims to revive the economy and help private investment “In key sectors and technologies: 5G, artificial intelligence, hydrogen, renewable energy, etc.” The third and final pillar consists in strengthening the programs “which have proved invaluable in the crisis, such as RescEu and Horizon Europe. We will also create an EU program dedicated to health and ensure that we support our allies and partners by strengthening the tools for the neighborhood, for cooperation and pre-accession assistance “.

