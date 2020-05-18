The doctor’s test was positive in Tavsanli, 50 barbers were quarantined

CHAIRMAN OF THE ROOM IS IN THE QUARANTINE
The Chairman of Tavsanli Barber and Chamber of Hairdressers, among those who were quarantined by the decision of the Board, said that the covid-19 test was done to the barbers and employees, and the results were expected, “50 barber hairdressing salons that were inspected in our district were closed because the test results of the doctor who came to check our salons were positive. We are waiting for the results. We are waiting for the results, 50 of our friends who have a workplace will stay in their quarantine for 14 days together with their staff. ”
It was stated that the doctor whose test was positive was treated at the pandemic service at the Evliya Çelebi Training and Research Hospital in Kütahya Health Sciences University.
