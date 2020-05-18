The doctor’s test was positive in Tavsanli, 50 barbers were quarantined

The barbers and hairdressers, which were closed for a while due to the coronavirus epidemic in Tavsanli district, started to serve again with the normalization process last week. The covid-19 test performed on a doctor in the team that supervised the district barbers was positive. Accordingly, it was determined that the doctor, whose test was positive, participated in 50 barber inspections in the district, which has 100 workplaces, in the filthrough study conducted by the officers of the District Health Directorate. When the District Board of Sanitary Board decided, 50 barbers and their employees were taken to the 14-day home quarantine and tested.

CHAIRMAN OF THE ROOM IS IN THE QUARANTINE

The Chairman of Tavsanli Barber and Chamber of Hairdressers, among those who were quarantined by the decision of the Board, said that the covid-19 test was done to the barbers and employees, and the results were expected, “50 barber hairdressing salons that were inspected in our district were closed because the test results of the doctor who came to check our salons were positive. We are waiting for the results. We are waiting for the results, 50 of our friends who have a workplace will stay in their quarantine for 14 days together with their staff. ”

It was stated that the doctor whose test was positive was treated at the pandemic service at the Evliya Çelebi Training and Research Hospital in Kütahya Health Sciences University.