Sky – Mertens-Napoli, there is an agreement! Renewal until 2022, the latest – All Naples

- Sky – Mertens-Napoli, there is an agreement! Renewal until 2022, the latest Tutto Napoli
- Calciomercato Napoli, the turning point comes: Mertens one step away from the renewal of Fantacalcio ®
- Mertens has chosen Napoli: Understanding found for the two-year renewal – Sportmediaset Sport Mediaset
- Sportitalia – Mertens opens to Napoli: one step renewal! Figures and details of the Tutto Napoli agreement
- Santini: ‘Lazio, a sensational news has arrived! Is Immobile free for Napoli? ‘ AreaNapoli.it
- View full coverage on Google News
Source link
https://www.tuttonapoli.net/in-primo-piano/sky-mertens-napoli-c-e-l-accordo-rinnovo-fino-al-2022-le-ultime-432940