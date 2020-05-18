The dark side of Silvia’s NGO

On Friday the Carabinieri del Ros searched the headquarters of the association, the non-profit organization with which she had gone to Kenya as a volunteer, the 24-year-old kidnapped on 20 November 2018 and released on 9 May after 535 days of captivity. The investigators have requisitioned documents and IT material contained in the non-profit hard drives and electronic devices, led by Lilian Sora.

Thus suspicions are fueled around an organization already put under the magnifying glass in 2019, by an investigation of the Hyenas, which had brought out some of its dark sides.

After Silvia returned to her homeland, the NGO had been overwhelmed by the accusations related to the alleged failure safety offered to the girl. Two Masai were to be occupied, including the husband of Sora, who had explained how the kidnapping had taken place at a time when the young woman was left alone, given that one Masai was in the village, while the other was in the river. According to what the Truth, the Masai did not even investigate the two men who a few days before the kidnapping asked for information on Silvia Romano. Luigi Di Maio also claimed that Africa Milele operated “in total autonomy” and circumventing “ any power of address and information of its associates or collaborators in terms of security “ .

But in addition to the security charges, other shadows lengthen the role of some figures related to the NGO, who had already fueled suspicions last year, after an investigation by the Hyenas. Among these is Tiziana Beltrami who, according to what the Hyenas report, “ in Malindi, together with her husband Roberto, she manages a well-known restaurant and dance venue, Karen Blixen, which has become a meeting point for Malindina nightlife and in particular for Italians “. Not only that, because the woman” it is also there referent de facto logistics of Africa Milele “. But according to reports There Truth, the woman’s past would not be clear: in 2016 it would have been “ contested the contest in aggravated fraud for two episodes which amount to a figure of about one hundred thousand euros “ .

But there is another dark point in the story. Nine days before the kidnapping, Silvia would go to Malindi to file a complaint for pedophilia. Always according to the revelations of the Hyenas, in the village where the 24 year old Milanese worked, there was also a priest, perhaps a shepherd, who would have had strange relationships with the village girls. “ Groping, rubbing, things absolutely not appropriate for anyone, especially for a priest – another volunteer had told the Hyenas – At first I only noticed it, and then I told Silvia and the other volunteer, and we were all more careful. We saw the girls who entered this man’s room and there was very little, two, three, five minutes. I don’t know how far it went, but it does pedophiles there were all right “Thus, the volunteers would have decided to report him.

Now, the investigators will investigate the dark points of the non-profit organization, to try to shed light on the story and on the doubts related to the association with which Silvia Romano had gone to Kenya.