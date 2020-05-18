How to figure out if Covid is the cause of eye inflammation

The eyes are also from SARS-CoV-2 and not only because, as researchers of the Spallanzani Institute in Rome have discovered, the virus is in tears and can replicate in the conjunctiva: the eyes therefore, as well as being a door for the entry of the coronavirus, can also be a source of transmission of the infection. Indeed, the eyes themselves are affected by coronavirus and conjunctivitis is one of the symptoms of Covid-19, as explained by Grazia Pertile, director of the Ophthalmology unit at IRCCS Sacro Cuore Don Calabria in Negrar (VR): According to what has been observed so far conjunctivitis affects less than 5 percent of patients and is often associated with other symptoms of the disease; practically indistinguishable from a slight viral conjunctivitis, therefore characterized by eye irritation, modest redness and poor fluid, aqueous secretion. Viral conjunctivitis in general are more infectious than bacterial conjunctivitis and involve both eyes; they tend to worsen between the third and fifth day and then spontaneously improve. There are no specific therapies, eye drops can be used to relieve the discomfort.

Bacterial and allergic conjunctivitis Bacterial conjunctivitis, on the contrary, are recognized because they cause dense and purulent secretions, which for example make it difficult to open the eye to awakening. What are the eye problems associated with an allergy to pollen, animal fur, dust mites? Allergic conjunctivitis generally causes itching and abundant tearing, replies Pertile. therefore relatively simple to distinguish conjunctivitis due to Covid-19 from a bacterial or allergic one.

Dry eye from computer The virus also has other less direct implications for eye health and vision in general: being in front of digital screens even longer than usual, as it will still be necessary for students and workers remotely, for example increases the risk of tiredness and dry eyes. The blinking of the eyelids can be reduced by 40 percent and to avoid this it is important to take frequent breaks, every twenty minutes or so, to blink your eyes and look out. Perhaps focusing on the distant gaze: another of the possible consequences of the confinement protracted between four walls is the increased risk of myopia, especially in the evolutionary age.