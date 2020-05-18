Santini: “Lazio, a sensational news has arrived! Immobile free for Napoli?”

Fabio Santini, journalist expert on the transfer market, spoke during Il Process, a program broadcast on the 7 Gold station.
The expert transfer journalist, Fabio Santini, made some statements during the broadcast The process, program aired on 7 Gold. These are his words. “Attention, a sensational news about Lazio has just arrived. The president Claudio Lotito he spent two hours talking with his team. The patron reiterated his intention to implement the guidelines voted in the league by the Serie A clubs. Cut of two months’ salary, March and April, which could be four if the league does not restart. “
Fabio Santini, in the course of The process, program broadcast on the television station 7 Gold, then added: “Building and comrades, however, left the meeting very perplexed pending a new confrontation. The clash is total, the tones have been very heated. At this point some players could be freed at the end of the season. According to some rumors, for example, Ciro Immobile, at the end of the next season, could sign for Napoli by De Laurentiis “.
https://www.areanapoli.it/interviste/santini-lazio-e-arrivata-una-notizia-clamorosa-immobile-si-libera-per-il-napoli_372325.html