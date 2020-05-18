Football in Italy was suspended until June 14!

In line with the decisions taken by the Italian government due to the new type of coronavirus outbreak affecting the world, it has signed a new regulation that will concern all football football competitions in the country.

It was on the agenda that the leagues stopped by the prime ministerial decree in Italy on 9 March will resume after the decrease in the number of cases. The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) had already decided to start leagues on 13 June if the government approved it. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that the quarantine measures will be loosened a bit more on May 16, but stated that additional measures for the start of the leagues are not currently available.

According to the statement made by the FIGC, after the developments, the coronavirus measures in the country were loosened a little more, but according to the prime ministerial decree, all football competitions were stopped until 14 June. In Serie A, negotiations between FIGC, the Scientific Board and the government continue to restart the struggles.