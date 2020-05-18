Werder Bremen – Bayer Leverkusen results: 1 – 4 – Germany Bundesliga News

In the Bundesliga matches that started after the corona virus outbreak, the first week ended with goals. Bayer Leverkusen had a bad season on the road, different than Werder Bremen. The guest team continued to follow the summit while leaving the field victorious with a clear score of 4-1.

After 28 minutes, Bayer Leverkusen took the lead 1-0 with his young star Kai Havertz. Two minutes later, the host made the situation 1-1 with Gebre Selasie, but Kai Havertz took the lead after 33 minutes. Closing the first half 2-1 ahead, Leverkusen won the match 4-1 with the goals of Weiser in the 61th minute and Kerem Demrbay in the 78th minute.

With this result, Bayer Leverkusen scored 50 points and did not allow the score difference to open with the first four places. Werder Bremen remained in 17th place with 18 points and was defeated for the 7th time in a row and maintained the worst home performance in the history of Bundesliga.

HERE IS CURRENT BUNDESLIGA SCORE STATUS